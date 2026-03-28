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Akshay Kumar: Championing Real Action Amidst VFX Dominance

Akshay Kumar expresses his desire for raw and real action films, criticizing the heavy reliance on VFX and AI in the industry. A veteran action star, Kumar remains committed to authentic stunts and performance. He continues to balance roles in action, comedy, and franchise films like 'Golmaal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:11 IST
Akshay Kumar: Championing Real Action Amidst VFX Dominance
Akshay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Akshay Kumar, one of Hindi cinema's iconic action stars, is speaking out against the growing dependence on VFX and AI in filmmaking, advocating for a return to raw, real stunts. Kumar, skilled in martial arts, believes that authentic action sequences convey more sincerity and effort to audiences.

Kumar started his career with a slew of successful action films but has since diversified into drama and comedy. Nevertheless, he remains critical of the industry's shift towards technology-driven action, emphasizing his preference for films where stunts are performed authentically rather than through digital manipulation.

Aside from his stance on action films, Kumar also embraces his roles in various movie franchises. Recently, he joined the cast of 'Golmaal', spearheaded by Rohit Shetty, and contributed to 'Stree 2'. Meanwhile, Kumar prepares for the release of his newest film, 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan.

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