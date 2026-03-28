Dark Comedy 'Apparatus' Set to Thrill with O'Brien and Williams
Actors Dylan O'Brien and Hudson Williams star in the upcoming dark comedy thriller 'Apparatus.' Directed by Sofia Banzhaf, the film follows a young rideshare driver, Tyler, who falls under the influence of an entrepreneur, JP. The thriller explores their unraveling relationship spiraling into violence.
- Country:
- United States
In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, actors Dylan O'Brien and Hudson Williams will headline the upcoming dark comedy thriller, 'Apparatus.' The film is anticipated to be a gripping blend of humor and tension, exploring themes of ambition and manipulation.
The narrative centers on Tyler, a struggling young rideshare driver portrayed by Williams. The character becomes entangled with a self-styled entrepreneur, JP, played by O'Brien, promising new horizons in a handheld massager business. However, what starts as a promising venture quickly descends into chaos.
Sofia Banzhaf takes the helm as the director, marking her feature directorial debut, supported by a talented team of producers including Julie Baldassi and Daniel Bekerman. The film is expected to offer audiences a thought-provoking experience into the genres of comedy and thriller.
(With inputs from agencies.)