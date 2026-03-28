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For last 15 years, rule of fear, corruption and appeasement politics going on in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:43 IST
For last 15 years, rule of fear, corruption and appeasement politics going on in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
  • Country:
  • India

For last 15 years, rule of fear, corruption and appeasement politics going on in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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