For last 15 years, rule of fear, corruption and appeasement politics going on in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
For last 15 years, rule of fear, corruption and appeasement politics going on in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- West Bengal
- politics
- fear
- corruption
- appeasement
- administration
- Kolkata
- power
- change
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