Nepal's Political Storm: Arrest of Former PM Sparks Uproar

The Balendra Shah government in Nepal is under fire after the arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for his alleged role in the suppression of the 2025 Gen Z protests, which resulted in 76 deaths. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), or CPN (UML), has labeled the arrest as political revenge.

An emergency meeting was called by CPN (UML) to plan their response, vowing to hold demonstrations and engage in political and legal battles. Senior Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingha KC emphasized the need for impartial investigations and adherence to due process, while former Science Minister Ganesh Shah criticized the government's hasty actions.

Criticism also came from Kamal Thapa of the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Nepal, who urged for good governance and unity. Protests erupted in Kathmandu, demanding Oli's release, as the newly formed government decided to implement a report on the Gen Z movement investigation.