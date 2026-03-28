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Meghalaya Empowers 27,700 Beneficiaries with Rs 130 Crore Boost

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced benefits worth Rs 130 crore for over 27,700 beneficiaries under key programs to improve rural livelihoods and community infrastructure. The initiatives, including FOCUS+ and GREEN Meghalaya+, also support farms and local entrepreneurs, illustrating the state's commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:02 IST
Meghalaya Empowers 27,700 Beneficiaries with Rs 130 Crore Boost
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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled welfare benefits totaling around Rs 130 crore for approximately 27,700 beneficiaries under various flagship programs aimed at boosting rural livelihoods and developing community infrastructure.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at Polo Ground, attended by prominent figures, including Agriculture Minister Timothy D Shira and MLA Celestine Lyngdoh, addressing a 3,000-strong audience.

Reinforcing the government's pledges to inclusive growth and development, Sangma highlighted the impact of initiatives like FOCUS+, GREEN Meghalaya+, and LIFCOM, all designed to improve the economic well-being of Meghalaya's citizens and strengthen community institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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