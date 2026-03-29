Entertainment Buzz: Netflix Price Hikes, Swift's Triumph, and More

Netflix has introduced price hikes to its subscription plans across the United States, propelling its entry into new content avenues like video podcasts and live sports. The ad-supported tier now sees a price increase to $8.99 from the previous $7.99.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift stole the show with seven wins, including artist of the year and best pop album for 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Swift used the platform to inspire artists to play and create without the pressure of immediate online feedback.

In a move stirring international tension, Russia has designated filmmaker Pavel Talankin as a 'foreign agent.' This comes after Talankin's involvement in pro-war documentary propaganda at a school garnered critical attention.

The DOJ's investigation into the Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery accelerates as subpoenas are issued, drawing industry-wide interest given its potential impact on film and television jobs.

Paul McCartney is set to release his first solo album in over five years, taking listeners on a nostalgic journey through his Liverpool roots with 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane.'

(With inputs from agencies.)