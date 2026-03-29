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Entertainment Buzz: Netflix Price Hikes, Swift's Triumph, and More

Entertainment updates: Netflix increases U.S. subscription prices across all plans. Taylor Swift dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards with seven trophies. Russia labels Oscar-winning filmmaker Pavel Talankin a 'foreign agent'. US DOJ investigation into Warner-Paramount deal advances. Paul McCartney to release a new album after five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 02:26 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Netflix Price Hikes, Swift's Triumph, and More
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Netflix has introduced price hikes to its subscription plans across the United States, propelling its entry into new content avenues like video podcasts and live sports. The ad-supported tier now sees a price increase to $8.99 from the previous $7.99.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift stole the show with seven wins, including artist of the year and best pop album for 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Swift used the platform to inspire artists to play and create without the pressure of immediate online feedback.

In a move stirring international tension, Russia has designated filmmaker Pavel Talankin as a 'foreign agent.' This comes after Talankin's involvement in pro-war documentary propaganda at a school garnered critical attention.

The DOJ's investigation into the Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery accelerates as subpoenas are issued, drawing industry-wide interest given its potential impact on film and television jobs.

Paul McCartney is set to release his first solo album in over five years, taking listeners on a nostalgic journey through his Liverpool roots with 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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