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Lenin Postponed: A Cinematic Celebration Awaits in June

The Telugu action-drama 'Lenin', starring Akhil Akkineni, has a new release date of June 26. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film shifted from its original May 1 release to avoid clashing with Ram Charan's 'Peddi'. The makers promise an emotional cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:43 IST
Lenin Postponed: A Cinematic Celebration Awaits in June
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  • India

The makers of the Telugu action-drama 'Lenin', starring Akhil Akkineni, have announced a new release date for the film, which will now premiere on June 26. The film, initially set to release on May 1, has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with Ram Charan's upcoming movie 'Peddi', which hits screens on April 30.

Produced under the Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments banners, 'Lenin' is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and also features Bhagyashri Borse alongside Akkineni. The decision to postpone the release reflects the filmmakers' respect for Ram Charan and aims to promote a positive cinema-going environment.

'Lenin' promises to deliver an all-encompassing cinematic experience with music composed by S Thaman and editing by Navin Nooli. Fans can expect a complete celebration of cinema when it releases in June, according to the production team's announcement on their official X handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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