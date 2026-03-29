Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was allegedly killed by his sons over a property dispute in Ajrauli village. The victim, Nathan Saroj, was attacked with an axe by Jhurai and Lavlesh on Saturday evening.

Authorities revealed that the dispute originated from Saroj's decision to distribute a share of his land to Rahul, his son from a second marriage, which angered the accused sons. Following the brutal attack, the perpetrators attempted to conceal the body in a field.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Rahul. While the body has been sent for post-mortem, efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects who remain at large. Further investigations are ongoing.