Gujarat's CM Unveils Major Flyover in Ahmedabad to Ease Traffic Woes

In a move poised to transform commute dynamics in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a four-lane flyover at Satadhar Junction on Sunday. Constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the flyover spans 936 meters and costs approximately Rs 90 crore. It aims to ease the traffic bottleneck plaguing the road connecting Naranpura and Sola Science City.

The project, stemming from a proposal suggested by Chief Minister Patel himself, was funded under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The ceremony, a significant local event, saw attendance from Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela, local MLAs, and municipal authorities, alongside enthusiastic residents.

In a social media statement, CM Patel highlighted the flyover's expected role in mitigating the area's traffic issues, reflecting broader developmental strides within the city. The inauguration is part of Patel's broader agenda that also included unveiling numerous projects in Rajkot, including housing and transport facilities, serving as further evidence of the state's ongoing urban development efforts.