Shekhar Kapur Unveils 'Masoom: The Next Generation' and Talks AI at IFFD 2026

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur provided an eagerly awaited update on the sequel to his 1983 classic 'Masoom', tentatively titled 'Masoom: The Next Generation'. Kapur revealed that original stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi would return, joined by a fresh cast including Manoj Bajpayee. This announcement set the tone for a broader discussion on Indian cinema's global evolution and AI's emerging role in the industry.

Kapur delved into the convergence of technology and art, emphasizing AI's ability to democratize the filmmaking process by overcoming traditional budget constraints. He noted that AI allows novice filmmakers to produce high-quality visuals, a shift from the analog era's restrictive norm. However, Kapur pointed out AI's inherent limitations, arguing that logical algorithms lack the 'madness' of human intuition, a crucial element for authentic storytelling.

Further exploring Indian cinema's global potential, Kapur stressed the importance of cultural adaptation in storytelling. He praised India's rich narrative heritage, particularly the Mahabharat, as unmatched globally. Kapur urged filmmakers to tailor their stories for international audiences, underscoring the universal appeal of India's tales and its filmmakers' capacity to captivate worldwide audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)