Major Shakeup in West Bengal Policing Ahead of Elections

The Election Commission on Sunday announced a significant reshuffle of police officials across West Bengal, transferring officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge from 173 police stations. The move, encompassing 31 stations under Kolkata Police, aims to ensure free and fair Assembly elections in the state, officials confirmed.

Key constituencies such as Bhabanipur and Nandigram feature in these changes. Bhabanipur will witness a riveting contest as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces her former ally Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata's traditional stronghold becomes a focal point, emphasized by the reassignment of experienced officers to ensure impartial conduct during elections.

The Election Commission has also transferred 14 block development officers in critical areas including the Nandigram blocks, bolstering efforts to maintain a level playing field. Despite tensions with the state government, these strategic changes by the commission underscore a commitment to unbiased electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)