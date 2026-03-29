Pakistan Mediates Potential US-Iran Peace Talks
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the prospect of facilitating talks between the US and Iran to de-escalate an ongoing war. After quadrilateral consultations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye, Dar highlighted Pakistan's strong diplomatic efforts to host peace talks in Islamabad, promoting stability in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has raised hopes for imminent peace talks between the United States and Iran, aiming to defuse an enduring conflict. Speaking after a quadrilateral summit with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye, Dar outlined Islamabad's crucial mediating role.
During the summits, foreign ministers expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to facilitate meaningful dialogue between the conflicting parties. The conference, held amidst a regional conflict in West Asia, focused on fostering peace and stability, reflecting the need for unity among Muslim nations.
In a related development, Iran has allowed 20 more Pakistani-flagged ships to traverse the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a positive sign amidst strained geopolitical tensions. Dialogue and diplomacy were stressed as the path forward to lasting peace, as confirmed by Pakistan's continued engagement with global partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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