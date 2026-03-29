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KKR's Green Dilemma and MI's Triumphant Leap

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane reflects on the absence of Cameron Green's bowling due to restrictions from Cricket Australia during a six-wicket defeat to MI. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's stellar performance led MI to a long-awaited win, with skipper Hardik Pandya applauding the team's strong start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:58 IST
KKR's Green Dilemma and MI's Triumphant Leap
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed concern over the inability to utilize Cameron Green's bowling skills, as dictated by Cricket Australia, following their six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians. Rahane remarked on the importance of Green's contributions, suggesting his involvement could alter future team compositions.

The match witnessed a dominant performance from Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, who amassed 148 runs in their opening stand, sealing their first IPL victory in 13 seasons. Skipper Hardik Pandya lauded his team, emphasizing the importance of their early triumph in setting the season's tone.

Despite the loss, Rahane assured fans of his fitness, addressing concerns regarding cramps experienced during MI's chase. He also expressed contentment with his personal performance, maintaining a positive outlook on the team's prospective growth in balancing batting and bowling efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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