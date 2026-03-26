Boosting Healthcare Efficiency: India House's Strategic Blueprint

India House has unveiled a comprehensive report, 'Strengthening Allied & Healthcare Capacity,' aimed at fortifying the execution of recent sector reforms. Submitted to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), the report underscores the need for robust on-ground implementation strategies.

The report was presented amidst a gathering of over 60 industry experts, including representatives from government sectors, healthcare providers, and academia. Prominent figures such as Sh. Sampath Kumar and Dr. Prasad V.G. echoed the report's call for collaborative governance to spur sectoral changes.

To support seamless integration, the report advises on navigating challenges like institutional alignment and training infrastructure. Recommendations aim to harmonize regulatory intentions with educational and clinical practices, essential for optimizing the healthcare workforce and fostering broad socio-economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)