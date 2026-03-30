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Art Heist in Parma: Masterpieces Stolen in Under Three Minutes

Three valuable paintings by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse were stolen from the Magnani Rocca Foundation near Parma, Italy. The theft occurred rapidly overnight on March 22-23. Local reports suggest a well-coordinated gang carried out the heist. The incident adds to a series of high-profile art thefts in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:34 IST
Art Heist in Parma: Masterpieces Stolen in Under Three Minutes
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  • Italy

In a brazen overnight heist, thieves stole three invaluable paintings by renowned artists Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse from a museum near Parma, Italy. The break-in occurred between March 22 and 23 at the Magnani Rocca Foundation.

Police revealed that the criminals forced open the museum's entrance door and swiftly stole the artworks, escaping within mere minutes across the museum's gardens. Local media reports suspect the involvement of a structured and organized gang.

This theft adds to a growing list of high-profile European art heists, including a notable incident at the Louvre in Paris where thieves made away with jewels worth 88 million euros. The museum declined to comment and is typically closed on Mondays.

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