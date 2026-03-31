PM Modi Inaugurates India's Largest Jain Heritage Museum

On Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, a significant homage to India's Jain heritage and culture. The inauguration at the Shri Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra was graced by esteemed figures, including Jain Acharya Rashtrasant Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji, Governor Acharya Devvratji, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

During the inauguration, PM Modi highlighted the historic preservation of India's cultural ethos at Koba Jain Tirth. He described the museum as a hub of Jain philosophy, emphasizing its role in safeguarding India's heritage for future generations. The museum's seven galleries bring to life the concepts of Jainism and reflect on India's diversity.

The Prime Minister lauded the contributions of Jain monks and citizens in realizing the museum, celebrating it as a bridge between India's historical philosophy and modern scholarship. He urged global visitors to explore the museum's vast collection of manuscripts and artefacts, fostering worldwide appreciation for India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)