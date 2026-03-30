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American Express Unveils Artistic Centurion Lounge in Delhi

American Express has launched a new Centurion Lounge at Delhi airport's Terminal 1. This space highlights the signature cozy ambiance and locally inspired design details. Eligible American Express Card members gain access to enjoy the curated artworks that celebrate Indian heritage and craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:43 IST
American Express Unveils Artistic Centurion Lounge in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

American Express has expanded its global Centurion Lounge Collection with a new addition at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, unveiled on Monday.

The lounge promises the hallmark comfort and design signature of Centurion, paired with elements that reflect Indian artistry.

This elegant space, accessible to qualifying American Express Card members worldwide, features bespoke artworks honoring both Indian culture and the American Express legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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