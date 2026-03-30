Delhi's International Film Festival: A Cinematic Milestone

In a landmark cultural event, Delhi has ushered in its first International Film Festival, setting a grand stage for the city's burgeoning film culture. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra applauded the initiative, noting its impact in drawing extensive participation from the film industry nationwide.

The festival showcased over 130 films, receiving entries that spanned every Indian language, and offered workshops and masterclasses for Delhi's youth—an unprecedented opportunity for direct engagement with film experts and celebrities.

The closing ceremony, a Night of Honours, featured tributes and major film recognitions, underscoring the festival's international reach. With plans underway to make this part of the city's annual calendar, Delhi is poised to become a central hub for film innovation and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)