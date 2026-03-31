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A.R. Rahman Joins Yamaha: A Musical Coup

Yamaha Music India appoints A.R. Rahman, Oscar-winning composer, as its Brand Ambassador, marking a pivotal partnership. This collaboration aims to nurture India's music culture, expand music education, and strengthen the 'Made in India' initiative. Yamaha's mission is to make music accessible to every aspiring Indian artist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST
A.R. Rahman Joins Yamaha: A Musical Coup
A.R. Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, India, March 31, 2026 — Yamaha Music India has announced the appointment of the globally-renowned composer A.R. Rahman as its Brand Ambassador. Known for his award-winning compositions, Rahman represents the global appeal of Indian music, aligning with Yamaha's vision to foster musical talent in India.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Yamaha's ongoing commitment to enhancing India's music ecosystem. According to Yamaha Music India's Managing Director, Yamamoto Taketoshi, the company aims to celebrate India's rich musical legacy while expanding structured music education across the nation through its 'Made in India' initiative.

Sales Unit Head Ryoji Maruyama highlighted the importance of nurturing music communities through workshops and outreach programs. A.R. Rahman emphasized the potential of Indian music on the world stage, praising Yamaha's focus on quality and their efforts to make instruments accessible to Indian artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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