Buddha's Path to Global Peace: UP's International Buddhist Conclave
UP's Tourism and Culture Minister highlights the relevance of Buddha's teachings during a global Buddhist conclave in Kushinagar. The event aims to foster peace, compassion, and dialogue amid global conflicts and underscores Uttar Pradesh's position as a leading Buddhist pilgrimage hub.
- Country:
- India
At the International Buddhist Conclave 2026 hosted in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the significance of Lord Buddha's teachings in today's conflict-ridden world. Singh stressed the event's role in promoting global peace and compassion through dialogue.
BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, declaring that this era belongs to the Buddha, not war. Despite global conflicts, India continues its development journey, he stated, emphasizing the conclave's importance in fostering international cooperation on Buddhist philosophy, peace, and sustainable development.
The three-day conclave, which ran from March 31 to April 2, drew diverse participants, including monks, scholars, and policymakers. The event showcased Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist heritage and pilgrimage sites, aiming to strengthen cultural exchange and attract more international visitors.
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