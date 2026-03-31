Tragedy at Mata Sheetla Temple: Stampede Claims Eight Lives

A tragic stampede at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Bihar's Nalanda district claimed the lives of eight devotees on Tuesday, according to officials. The event, which left five others injured, occurred during a large gathering of worshippers at the temple.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi expressed her sorrow over the incident. She extended her condolences to the bereaved families and wished a quick recovery for the injured. Authorities are actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, visibly moved by the tragedy, has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh to each deceased victim's family. He also emphasized the importance of providing proper medical care to those injured in the accident.