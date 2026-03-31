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Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy of Knowledge Reborn

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Nalanda University's revival, underscoring its historic significance and future potential as a global educational leader. At its convocation, she emphasized the university's importance in fostering critical thinking and sustaining knowledge dialogue. She highlighted the university's outreach, sustainability, and its global student body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:17 IST
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy of Knowledge Reborn
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President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the symbolic revival of Nalanda University as a commitment to re-establish its prestigious heritage in a modern era during the university's convocation ceremony.

She affirmed the institution's potential to become a leading global educational hub while preserving its historic legacy.

Murmu praised the university's efforts in community outreach and sustainability, urging graduates to maintain an inquisitive spirit and contribute to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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