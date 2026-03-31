President Murmu Presides Over Nalanda University's Grand Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu visited Nalanda University in Bihar's Nalanda district for its second convocation ceremony. She was welcomed by prominent leaders and inaugurated a new 2,000-seat auditorium. The President will deliver the address, confer degrees, and award gold medals to top students from 31 countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu made a notable visit to Nalanda University's permanent campus in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday to oversee its second convocation ceremony.
Accompanied by dignitaries like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, she inaugurated the newly built 'Vishwamitralaya' auditorium, designed to accommodate 2,000 people.
In her role as chief guest, President Murmu will deliver the convocation address, confer degrees, and award gold medals to distinguished graduates from 31 different countries, marking the first such event at the campus, unveiled by PM Modi in June 2024.
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