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Reviving Jazz: Laufey's Vision for the Next Generation

Icelandic-Chinese jazz artist Laufey is on a mission to make jazz and classical music resonate with younger audiences. By reimagining a Miles Davis classic and performing at Coachella, she aims to bridge generational gaps in music appreciation. Her innovative approach has earned her multiple Grammy Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:56 IST
Reviving Jazz: Laufey's Vision for the Next Generation

Icelandic-Chinese jazz singer-songwriter Laufey is striving to captivate young audiences with the allure of jazz and classical music. Her compelling mission is brought to life through her reinterpretation of "Blue in Green," a classic Miles Davis composition, as part of a centennial celebration for the iconic musician.

Laufey performed her unique rendition during a recent Twitch stream in Manhattan Beach, California, using it as an opportunity to connect younger generations with jazz's rich history. Her approach involves adding lyrics to the instrumental, likening this creative process to solving a puzzle.

Already known for her classical training and a significant social media presence, Laufey has released three albums and won two Grammy Awards. By introducing jazz during events like Coachella, she successfully expands her reach beyond digital platforms, all while honoring the genre's storied legacy.

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