Left Menu

Trump Declares End to Military Action Against Iran

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that U.S. military efforts against Iran are nearing their conclusion. In an interview with NBC News, Trump expressed confidence in the situation, stating, 'We're doing great. And it's coming to an end.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:37 IST
Trump Declares End to Military Action Against Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. military campaign against Iran is approaching its conclusion.

In an interview with NBC News, President Trump stated, 'We're doing great,' and assured the American public, 'And it's coming to an end.'

This announcement marks a significant shift in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

 Global
2
Explosive Dilemma in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire

Explosive Dilemma in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire

 Global
3
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

 Global
4
American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort

American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026