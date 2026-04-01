Trump Declares End to Military Action Against Iran
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that U.S. military efforts against Iran are nearing their conclusion. In an interview with NBC News, Trump expressed confidence in the situation, stating, 'We're doing great. And it's coming to an end.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. military campaign against Iran is approaching its conclusion.
In an interview with NBC News, President Trump stated, 'We're doing great,' and assured the American public, 'And it's coming to an end.'
This announcement marks a significant shift in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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