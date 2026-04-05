Director's Plea for 'Fauzi': Preserve the Magic, Avoid Film Leaks

Director Hanu Raghavapudi has issued a heartfelt plea, urging audiences to refrain from leaking any material related to the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi.'

Taking to social media, Raghavapudi emphasized the collaborative effort behind the film and expressed a desire for audiences to experience its magic on the big screen.

His appeal follows the online appearance of set images, sparking concerns about potential spoilers. 'Fauzi,' set in the 1940s, is a two-part film featuring Prabhas as a British Indian Army soldier.

(With inputs from agencies.)