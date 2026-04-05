Director's Plea for 'Fauzi': Preserve the Magic, Avoid Film Leaks
Director Hanu Raghavapudi urged audiences not to leak content from the upcoming film 'Fauzi.' Emphasizing the team's efforts, he requested fans to enjoy the movie in theaters. Leaks followed the appearance of set images online. The film features Prabhas and highlights a British Indian Army soldier's story.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:30 IST
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Director Hanu Raghavapudi has issued a heartfelt plea, urging audiences to refrain from leaking any material related to the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi.'
Taking to social media, Raghavapudi emphasized the collaborative effort behind the film and expressed a desire for audiences to experience its magic on the big screen.
His appeal follows the online appearance of set images, sparking concerns about potential spoilers. 'Fauzi,' set in the 1940s, is a two-part film featuring Prabhas as a British Indian Army soldier.
(With inputs from agencies.)