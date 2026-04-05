Royals' Easter Procession: A Show of Unity Amid Global Strife

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the annual Easter Sunday service with senior royal family members, demonstrating unity as they acknowledged the absence of Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle.

In his Easter message, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted global and domestic uncertainties, urging faith as a grounding force and calling for community and kindness.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, used her Easter sermon to advocate for peace in the Middle East amidst ongoing tensions, expressing hope for justice and freedom in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)