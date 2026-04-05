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Royals' Easter Procession: A Show of Unity Amid Global Strife

King Charles III, alongside Queen Camilla and senior members of the British royal family, attended the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. The absence of Prince Andrew was notable as the procession signified strength. British and religious leaders highlighted unity and hope amid global conflicts and challenges at home during this Easter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:26 IST
Royals' Easter Procession: A Show of Unity Amid Global Strife
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the annual Easter Sunday service with senior royal family members, demonstrating unity as they acknowledged the absence of Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle.

In his Easter message, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted global and domestic uncertainties, urging faith as a grounding force and calling for community and kindness.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, used her Easter sermon to advocate for peace in the Middle East amidst ongoing tensions, expressing hope for justice and freedom in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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