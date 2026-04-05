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Satellite Imagery Restrictions Amid Iran War: A New Policy by the US Government

The US government has instructed satellite imagery providers, like Planet Labs, to halt the publication of photos from parts of the Middle East due to the Iran war. This affects critical reporting reliant on such imagery. Planet Labs will comply, releasing images selectively based on public interest and urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:22 IST
Satellite Imagery Restrictions Amid Iran War: A New Policy by the US Government
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  • United States

In response to the ongoing Iran conflict, the US government has requested leading satellite imagery companies to withhold images from specific Middle Eastern regions. Planet Labs, a prominent player in the field, revealed these details, marking a significant shift in policy.

Satellite imagery is vital for journalism in areas where physical access is risky or impossible. The Iran war's influence across the Middle East has made these visuals indispensable for accurate reporting. However, the current directive poses challenges to information flow.

Planet Labs will pause the release of new images taken after March 9, 2026. The company stated it will provide images only for essential missions or public interest, maintaining this practice until the hostilities cease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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