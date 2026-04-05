Satellite Imagery Restrictions Amid Iran War: A New Policy by the US Government

In response to the ongoing Iran conflict, the US government has requested leading satellite imagery companies to withhold images from specific Middle Eastern regions. Planet Labs, a prominent player in the field, revealed these details, marking a significant shift in policy.

Satellite imagery is vital for journalism in areas where physical access is risky or impossible. The Iran war's influence across the Middle East has made these visuals indispensable for accurate reporting. However, the current directive poses challenges to information flow.

Planet Labs will pause the release of new images taken after March 9, 2026. The company stated it will provide images only for essential missions or public interest, maintaining this practice until the hostilities cease.

(With inputs from agencies.)