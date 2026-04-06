Whispers of 1947: Imtiaz Ali's Unique Take on Partition

Imtiaz Ali is set to captivate audiences with his latest film 'Main Waapas Aaunga,' a poignant take on the 1947 Partition.

The film uniquely blends historical narratives with contemporary storytelling, immersing viewers in personal tales of love and memory amid a major historical backdrop.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie promises to offer new insights into a well-explored event, threading emotion with historical recount.

(With inputs from agencies.)