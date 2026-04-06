Whispers of 1947: Imtiaz Ali's Unique Take on Partition
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali presents 'Main Waapas Aaunga,' a Partition-era film told through modern lenses. Centered around personal stories and young romances, it features actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. Ali aims to offer a fresh perspective on a historical event with deep emotional resonance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:20 IST
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Imtiaz Ali is set to captivate audiences with his latest film 'Main Waapas Aaunga,' a poignant take on the 1947 Partition.
The film uniquely blends historical narratives with contemporary storytelling, immersing viewers in personal tales of love and memory amid a major historical backdrop.
Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie promises to offer new insights into a well-explored event, threading emotion with historical recount.
(With inputs from agencies.)