The Enigmatic Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Events

The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie, has gripped the nation. Authorities continue to piece together events from the night she vanished on January 31 after visiting her daughter's home in Tucson.

Key evidence includes video footage from a doorbell camera showing an armed, masked man at Nancy's home and a series of ransom notes. Family members, including Savannah herself, have made multiple emotional public appeals and offered a substantial reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery.

Despite intensive investigations, including DNA testing and video analysis, efforts hit several dead ends. Authorities remain hopeful, though, as they pursue new leads and urge anyone with information to come forward. The community and family hold onto hope for Nancy's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)