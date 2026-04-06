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The Enigmatic Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Events

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing on January 31. Key clues, including a masked man's video and DNA evidence, were followed by authorities without leading to any arrests. The family offered a $1 million reward while Savannah pleaded for her mother's safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:27 IST
The Enigmatic Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Events
abduction

The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie, has gripped the nation. Authorities continue to piece together events from the night she vanished on January 31 after visiting her daughter's home in Tucson.

Key evidence includes video footage from a doorbell camera showing an armed, masked man at Nancy's home and a series of ransom notes. Family members, including Savannah herself, have made multiple emotional public appeals and offered a substantial reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery.

Despite intensive investigations, including DNA testing and video analysis, efforts hit several dead ends. Authorities remain hopeful, though, as they pursue new leads and urge anyone with information to come forward. The community and family hold onto hope for Nancy's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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