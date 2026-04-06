Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur
In Nagpur city, three youths were arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old boy in a ransom plot. Believing the victim's father to be wealthy, they abducted and killed him, later disposing of his body. The authorities continue to investigate and seek the vehicle involved.
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- India
In a chilling case that has rattled Nagpur city, three young men have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 14-year-old boy, reportedly committed as part of a ransom conspiracy. Authorities revealed that the accused mistakenly believed the boy's father to be wealthy, prompting their gruesome crime.
Identified as Ayush Shahu (19), Ketan Shahu (22), and Jai Yadav (19), the suspects lured the young victim, Atharva More, to Friends Colony Chowk. From there, he was taken in a Tata Ace vehicle to the Gorewada area, where he was tragically strangled.
After abandoning the vehicle, the suspects disposed of the boy's body by throwing it off a bridge. While the accused have been apprehended, the investigation continues as officials work to recover the vehicle, reportedly washed to eliminate evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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