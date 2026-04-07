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Andy Serkis Returns as Alfred in 'The Batman II'

Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis is returning as Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves' follow-up to the 2022 hit, 'The Batman'. Joining Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell, Serkis remains committed to his role despite other projects. The production is set to start in June. Serkis' involvement is confirmed while promoting 'Animal Farm'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:05 IST
Andy Serkis Returns as Alfred in 'The Batman II'
Andy Serkis
  • Country:
  • United States

Andy Serkis is set to reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves' 2022 hit film, 'The Batman'.

In the highly anticipated follow-up, both Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell will also reprise their roles, with new additions such as Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson joining the cast.

Despite a busy schedule, Serkis confirmed his involvement, ensuring fans that he is ready and that production will commence in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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