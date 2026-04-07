Revitalizing the Bibi ka Maqbara: A Heritage Makeover
The Archaeological Survey of India has approved conservation efforts for the iconic Bibi ka Maqbara monument in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Construction work will focus on two minarets of the 17th-century structure, enhancing its deteriorating stucco plaster and marble tiles. The restoration project is sanctioned at an approximate cost of Rs 2 crore.
- Country:
- India
Revitalization of the iconic Bibi ka Maqbara, also known as the Taj of the Deccan, is set to begin as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) approves significant conservation work in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. An official disclosed that two minarets will undergo a facelift.
Built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in memory of his wife, the 17th-century Bibi ka Maqbara attracts the most tourists in the city. The monument's design, based on the Charbagh layout, features a Persian and Islamic quadrilateral garden setup with a central square mausoleum flanked by four towers.
The ASI plans to restore the deteriorated stucco plaster and refresh the marble tiles on the dome. The restoration work, expected to last a year and cost nearly Rs 2 crore, aims to revive the original vibrancy of the structure's materials and ensure its preservation for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)