Revitalizing the Bibi ka Maqbara: A Heritage Makeover

Revitalization of the iconic Bibi ka Maqbara, also known as the Taj of the Deccan, is set to begin as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) approves significant conservation work in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. An official disclosed that two minarets will undergo a facelift.

Built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in memory of his wife, the 17th-century Bibi ka Maqbara attracts the most tourists in the city. The monument's design, based on the Charbagh layout, features a Persian and Islamic quadrilateral garden setup with a central square mausoleum flanked by four towers.

The ASI plans to restore the deteriorated stucco plaster and refresh the marble tiles on the dome. The restoration work, expected to last a year and cost nearly Rs 2 crore, aims to revive the original vibrancy of the structure's materials and ensure its preservation for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)