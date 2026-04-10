U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Middle East Conflict Talks

U.S. stocks made gains on Thursday, primarily due to progress in peace discussions regarding the ongoing Middle East conflict. This development helped alleviate tensions concerning the tenuous U.S.-Iran truce.

The principal U.S. stock indexes recovered from earlier losses as Israel commenced diplomatic engagements with Lebanon. Notably, the S&P 500 climbed back above crucial technical levels, easing investor concerns.

Consumer discretionary stocks led the growth, buoyed by Amazon's revelation of substantial AI service revenues, whereas the energy sector suffered the most. Market volatility saw a reduction, with crude prices fluctuating in anticipation of the Strait of Hormuz's reopening.