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Spectacular Success: Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival Boosts Maharashtra Tourism

The Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 in Maharashtra's Satara district attracted over 1.5 lakh visitors, prompting an extension of the event by three days. Organized by Maharashtra Tourism, the festival combines cultural heritage with tourism and aims to establish Maharashtra as a premier tourism destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:35 IST
Spectacular Success: Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival Boosts Maharashtra Tourism
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The Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 in Maharashtra's Satara district has proven to be a remarkable success, drawing over 1.5 lakh visitors and prompting an extension of the event by three days.

Organized by Maharashtra Tourism in collaboration with local authorities and the Regional Tourism Directorate, Pune, the festival commenced on April 2 in Patan and aims to promote the tourism potential and cultural heritage of the region.

Encouraged by this success, plans are underway for the Koyna Backwater Festival, set to attract even more tourists to Maharashtra. Such events are pivotal in fostering sustainable economic growth and promoting lesser-known destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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