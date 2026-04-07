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Halle Bailey Overcomes Backlash in 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey reflects on her experiences shooting 'The Little Mermaid', tackling the racism she faced with resilience. While promoting her new film 'You, Me & Tuscany', Bailey described her Disney project as a mixed yet empowering experience, emphasizing her growth and groundedness amidst the industry's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:36 IST
Halle Bailey Overcomes Backlash in 'The Little Mermaid'
Halle Bailey
  • Country:
  • United States

Halle Bailey, the rising star known for her role in the 'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake, has candidly addressed her experience of facing racial backlash during the project's production. Speaking during the press tour for her upcoming film, 'You, Me & Tuscany', Bailey described the Disney venture as a 'beautiful experience' despite the negativity.

Bailey shared with The Independent how the polarized opinions surrounding her casting provided a unique, albeit challenging, perspective. She expressed that navigating these discussions helped cement her self-awareness and grounded her, noting, 'None of this is real' when encountering industry pressures.

The remake, which cast Bailey as Ariel, sparked controversy from segments of the audience who opposed the portrayal by a Black actress. Bailey, unfazed by the criticism, remarked to The Face on the inevitability of such backlash, emphasizing her expectation and resilience in the face of racism. Her forthcoming film 'You, Me & Tuscany', co-featuring Rege-Jean Page and helmed by Kat Coira, is slated for an April 10 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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