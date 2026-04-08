Olympic Star Quan Hongchan Fights Cyberbullying Amidst Rising Fame

Chinese swimming officials are investigating the cyberbullying of acclaimed diver Quan Hongchan, winner of three Olympic gold medals. Reports indicate that toxic online comments over her weight have plagued Quan, leading her to contemplate retirement post-Paris Olympics, though she later decided to continue diving.

The Swimming Management Centre of China issued a strong condemnation against malicious online attacks, promising to enhance protective measures for athletes. They aim to foster a supportive public discourse surrounding sports figures like Quan.

Despite the challenges, Quan remains a celebrated figure, with her home village in Zhanjiang attracting tourists due to her Olympic triumphs. The growing fan culture around her, however, sometimes flips into negativity, as noted by Chinese media.

(With inputs from agencies.)