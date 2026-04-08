U.S. Team Heads to Pakistan for Critical Iran Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a negotiation team led by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for Iran talks. The team includes U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The discussions also involve communications at the top levels with China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:23 IST
The White House has announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is sending his Iran negotiation team to Pakistan, with talks set to begin this Saturday.
Led by Vice President JD Vance, this delegation includes U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law.
Vice President Vance has been a pivotal figure in Iran discussions from the onset, and negotiations are reportedly involving high-level talks with China, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Donald Trump
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- Pakistan
- JD Vance
- White House
- Steve Witkoff
- Jared Kushner
- China
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