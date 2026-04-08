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Political Clash in Council over 'Vande Mataram'

A disagreement erupted in Indore Municipal Corporation when Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Alim refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' due to her Islamic beliefs, leading to protests by BJP councillors. Alim emphasized her constitutional religious freedom and raised concerns over the distraction from important civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:23 IST
Political Clash in Council over 'Vande Mataram'
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A fierce debate broke out at the Indore Municipal Corporation budget meeting on Wednesday after Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Alim opted not to sing 'Vande Mataram,' citing her Islamic beliefs. Her decision sparked uproar among BJP councillors, who staged protests at the chairman's podium.

Chairman Munnalal Yadav ordered Alim to leave the house amidst rising tensions. Speaking to reporters, Alim stressed that her constitutional right to religious freedom prohibited others from forcing her to sing the national song, although she expressed her respect for it.

Alim accused BJP councillors of diverting attention from crucial issues like contaminated water in Indore, claiming the demand was a tactic to silence her concerns. Meanwhile, Congress distanced itself, with Opposition Leader Chintu Chouksey terming Alim's stance a 'personal opinion.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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