Rajeev Khandelwal Returns to TV with 'Tum Ho Naa'
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is set to host the new reality game show 'Tum Ho Naa' on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Known for his diverse roles, Khandelwal expresses excitement about returning to TV with a show that holds special meaning for him. Release details are forthcoming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Acclaimed actor Rajeev Khandelwal is making a grand return to television as the host of an upcoming reality game show titled 'Tum Ho Naa'.
Announced by Sony Pictures Networks India, the show will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV, promising an engaging experience for viewers.
Khandelwal, celebrated for his versatile roles in TV and films, expressed his joy in a statement, reflecting on the meaningful connection he feels with the show.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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