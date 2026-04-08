Rajeev Khandelwal Returns to TV with 'Tum Ho Naa'

Acclaimed actor Rajeev Khandelwal is making a grand return to television as the host of an upcoming reality game show titled 'Tum Ho Naa'.

Announced by Sony Pictures Networks India, the show will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV, promising an engaging experience for viewers.

Khandelwal, celebrated for his versatile roles in TV and films, expressed his joy in a statement, reflecting on the meaningful connection he feels with the show.

(With inputs from agencies.)