Greece to Ban Social Media Access for Children Under 15

Greece is set to implement a ban on social media access for children under the age of 15 from January 1, 2027. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced this decision citing concerns over escalating anxiety, sleep disturbances, and the addictive design of online platforms.

Addressing young people in a video message, Mitsotakis highlighted the negative impact of prolonged screen time, including increased pressure from online interactions and comments. He noted that discussions with parents revealed widespread issues of poor sleep and heightened anxiety among children due to excessive phone use.

An opinion poll by ALCO in February showed a strong public support for the ban, with 80% of respondents in favor. Greece has already implemented measures like banning mobile phones in schools and establishing parental control platforms to manage teenagers' screen time. Mitsotakis emphasized Greece's pioneering role in this initiative, aiming to encourage the European Union to follow suit.