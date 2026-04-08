Exploring Inner Worlds: The Symbolic Art of Somya Satsangi

Emerging from a childhood enriched with books and art, artist Somya Satsangi delves into her own symbolic world to capture moments that seem eternal. Her artwork often features recurring motifs of figures, spaces, and the expansive sky and sea, which convey complex emotions.

Satsangi's paintings reflect inner struggles, termed 'pathetic fallacy' by John Ruskin, externalizing emotions through atmospheric settings. Her creative sanctuary of books and art allows her to explore artistic expression, manifesting scenes of both loneliness and revelation.

The upcoming exhibition, featuring her symbolic and metaphor-rich works, will be inaugurated by eminent figures like Rajeev Sethi and Saurabh Srivastava, offering a window into her inner world made visible through art.

(With inputs from agencies.)