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Exploring Inner Worlds: The Symbolic Art of Somya Satsangi

Somya Satsangi's art draws from her childhood, using symbols and metaphors to depict subconscious realms. Her paintings reflect inner turmoil and 'communion without community,' juxtaposing nature and human influence. Rife with symbolism, her exhibition showcases the battle between inner and outer worlds, inaugurated by notable figures in the art community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:06 IST
Exploring Inner Worlds: The Symbolic Art of Somya Satsangi
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Emerging from a childhood enriched with books and art, artist Somya Satsangi delves into her own symbolic world to capture moments that seem eternal. Her artwork often features recurring motifs of figures, spaces, and the expansive sky and sea, which convey complex emotions.

Satsangi's paintings reflect inner struggles, termed 'pathetic fallacy' by John Ruskin, externalizing emotions through atmospheric settings. Her creative sanctuary of books and art allows her to explore artistic expression, manifesting scenes of both loneliness and revelation.

The upcoming exhibition, featuring her symbolic and metaphor-rich works, will be inaugurated by eminent figures like Rajeev Sethi and Saurabh Srivastava, offering a window into her inner world made visible through art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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