Honoring Heroes: Jaswant Singh Rawat and Tawang's Sacred Memorial
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik commemorated the 1962 India-China war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial. The memorial symbolizes courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. He praised the military ranks for their dedication and met ex-servicemen, emphasizing their guiding influence on future generations.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik paid homage to 1962 war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat during his visit to the Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang. He hailed the site as a tribute to the enduring courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.
The governor lauded the 4 Corps, particularly the 5 Mountain Division, for their relentless commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. He acknowledged the vigilant and disciplined service of the 46 Infantry Brigade at the memorial event.
In a meeting with ex-servicemen, Governor Parnaik underscored their role as a crucial guiding force for future generations, highlighting their experience and values as an asset to the Indian Army lineage.
(With inputs from agencies.)