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RSS Chief Advocates Collective Credit for Century of Work

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the organization does not seek historical acclaim for its work over the past century but instead credits society for its achievements. He reiterated that the RSS's accomplishments are due to its volunteers and not influenced by external forces, as illustrated in a newly unveiled book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:33 IST
RSS Chief Advocates Collective Credit for Century of Work
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At a significant event in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underlined the organization's stance that its historical contributions over a century should credit society rather than seeking individual praise or glory.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has built its extensive body of work through the dedication and hard work of its swayamsevaks (volunteers), according to Bhagwat. He emphasized that the organization's progress was not dependent on external approval.

The remarks came during the unveiling of 'Rashtra Swaradhna', a book detailing the history of RSS's 'Ghosh Pathak' (band troupe). Bhagwat lauded the publication, noting its importance for volunteers to understand the RSS's past endeavors and future directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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