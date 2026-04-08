RSS Chief Advocates Collective Credit for Century of Work

At a significant event in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underlined the organization's stance that its historical contributions over a century should credit society rather than seeking individual praise or glory.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has built its extensive body of work through the dedication and hard work of its swayamsevaks (volunteers), according to Bhagwat. He emphasized that the organization's progress was not dependent on external approval.

The remarks came during the unveiling of 'Rashtra Swaradhna', a book detailing the history of RSS's 'Ghosh Pathak' (band troupe). Bhagwat lauded the publication, noting its importance for volunteers to understand the RSS's past endeavors and future directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)