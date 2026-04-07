Iran's 14 Million Volunteers and a Tense Standoff
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that 14 million Iranians, including himself, are ready to sacrifice their lives amid rising tensions with the US. The declaration comes as a response to a deadline set by US President Trump threatening military action if Iran doesn't ease its control over the Strait of Hormuz.
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- United Arab Emirates
Tensions between the US and Iran escalated as Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that 14 million Iranians are prepared to sacrifice their lives in the face of potential US military action. The announcement was made via social media platform X, as the US deadline loomed over Iran to ease its grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
President Donald Trump had warned of bombing Iran's infrastructure if the nation failed to comply. The figure cited by Pezeshkian is notably higher than previous reports, which state media had put forth through various solicitations. This move seems to serve as a deterrent against the possible US strikes.
The socio-political backdrop in Iran remains tense, with public unrest against government actions. The president's statement reflects an attempt to bolster national morale and solidarity amidst international pressure and internal dissatisfaction.
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- Iran
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- Strait of Hormuz
- Pezeshkian
- volunteers
- sacrifice
- Tensions
- military action
- US
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