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Karnataka Pioneers National Trekking Safety SOP

Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has urged the development of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for trekking safety, aiming to establish a national benchmark. This comes after recent disappearances in local forests. The implementation of a tracking app and enhanced guide training are part of the proposed measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:10 IST
Karnataka Pioneers National Trekking Safety SOP
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent incidents of trekkers going missing in wooded areas, Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, is spearheading the development of a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for trekking safety. The minister's office announced this initiative, emphasizing its potential as a national model.

Prompted by the disappearance of a woman from Kerala and a search for a minor in the Tadiandamol and Chandradrona forests respectively, Khandre directed the chief wildlife warden to prioritize the task. These incidents have brought to light the urgent need for structured safety protocols.

Among the proposed improvements is the rollout of a tracker app similar to existing tools like 'e-Gastu' and 'MStripes', which would help monitor trekkers in real-time. Additionally, Khandre emphasized the necessity for properly trained nature guides equipped with wireless communication devices to enhance safety and coordination during treks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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