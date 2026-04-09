Tragedy Strikes as Temple Wall Collapse Claims Infant's Life

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at the old Hanuman temple in Dandiya, where a six-month-old boy lost his life following a wall collapse on Thursday. The incident occurred around 11 am, catching the residents living in makeshift huts near the temple off guard.

The toddler, whose father Gajodhar is an autorickshaw driver from Sitapur, was fatally trapped as the dilapidated wall crumbled. Responding promptly, the police managed to extract the child from the rubble and provided immediate medical attention before transferring him to King George's Medical University for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have reinforced the presence of police at the scene to maintain order as investigations continue into the cause of the collapse. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for infrastructure checks in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.