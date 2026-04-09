Chandy Oommen's Black Attire: A Protest Against Injustice

Chandy Oommen, the son of the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, arrived in black attire to cast his vote for the Puthuppally Assembly election on Thursday, marking it as a symbol of protest.

Oommen, accompanied by his mother and sister, emphasized the importance of the election as it unfolds after the passing of his father, a key political figure who served Puthuppally for over five decades.

Speaking emotionally, Oommen criticized the ruling LDF for alleged political persecution and accused them of hindering development in the constituency, urging voters to express their dissatisfaction through their votes.