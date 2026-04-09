Vriksha Vedam 2.0: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Environmental Action

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu's recent presentation of 'Vriksha Vedam 2.0' at Rashtrapati Bhavan melded ancient Indian wisdom with a modern environmental mandate. The President stressed the urgent need to renew the connection with nature through 'spiritual intelligence' amidst the risk of ecological crisis.

The event spotlighted India's longstanding environmental ethos, rooted in Vedic teachings, particularly the Pancha Bhutas—Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. This ancient framework remains crucial in modern times to address climate challenges and cultivate sustainable practices.

Celebrating the Green India Challenge's milestone of planting 19.6 crore saplings, the President urged the nation to adopt sustainable living to bolster climate resilience. The movement, evolving from Telangana's initiative to a national cause, demonstrates the collective potential in preserving India's ecological balance.