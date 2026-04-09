Left Menu

Vriksha Vedam 2.0: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Environmental Action

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, unveiled 'Vriksha Vedam 2.0' emphasizing the integration of ancient 'Pancha Bhuta' wisdom with modern environmental efforts. Lauding India's Green India Challenge, the President highlighted the mission's success in planting 19.6 crore saplings, advocating for sustainable living and ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:12 IST
Vriksha Vedam 2.0: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Environmental Action
  • Country:
  • India

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu's recent presentation of 'Vriksha Vedam 2.0' at Rashtrapati Bhavan melded ancient Indian wisdom with a modern environmental mandate. The President stressed the urgent need to renew the connection with nature through 'spiritual intelligence' amidst the risk of ecological crisis.

The event spotlighted India's longstanding environmental ethos, rooted in Vedic teachings, particularly the Pancha Bhutas—Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. This ancient framework remains crucial in modern times to address climate challenges and cultivate sustainable practices.

Celebrating the Green India Challenge's milestone of planting 19.6 crore saplings, the President urged the nation to adopt sustainable living to bolster climate resilience. The movement, evolving from Telangana's initiative to a national cause, demonstrates the collective potential in preserving India's ecological balance.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's 140 Assembly Seats Witness High Voter Turnout

Kerala's 140 Assembly Seats Witness High Voter Turnout

 India
2
Russia's New Clampdown: Memorial Labeled 'Extremist'

Russia's New Clampdown: Memorial Labeled 'Extremist'

 Global
3
Iran Limits Vessel Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

Iran Limits Vessel Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

 Russia
4
Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026