Jenna Ortega: From Quitting to Stardom - A Career's Turning Point
Jenna Ortega, known for her role in Netflix's 'Wednesday', considered quitting acting after her children's show ended. A role in the thriller series 'You' reignited her passion, proving a pivotal moment in her career. She has since starred in several successful films and is set for future roles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:51 IST
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Renowned actress Jenna Ortega candidly shared her near decision to quit acting after her Disney Channel show 'Stuck in the Middle' ended, leaving her feeling adrift in her career.
In an interview on Kid Cudi's 'Big Bro' podcast, Ortega revealed that she felt displaced, grappling with the uncertainty of meeting new casting directors unaware of her previous work.
Ortega's fortunes turned around in 2019, when she was cast as Ellie Alves in the popular Netflix series 'You'. Embracing the role marked a major turning point, revitalizing her enthusiasm for acting and leading to significant roles in 'Wednesday', 'Scream VI', and forthcoming projects.