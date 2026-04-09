Jenna Ortega: From Quitting to Stardom - A Career's Turning Point

Renowned actress Jenna Ortega candidly shared her near decision to quit acting after her Disney Channel show 'Stuck in the Middle' ended, leaving her feeling adrift in her career.

In an interview on Kid Cudi's 'Big Bro' podcast, Ortega revealed that she felt displaced, grappling with the uncertainty of meeting new casting directors unaware of her previous work.

Ortega's fortunes turned around in 2019, when she was cast as Ellie Alves in the popular Netflix series 'You'. Embracing the role marked a major turning point, revitalizing her enthusiasm for acting and leading to significant roles in 'Wednesday', 'Scream VI', and forthcoming projects.